Theatre Aspen School (TAS) offers theatre education for children ages 5-18, as well as adults.

Their approach emphasizes providing high-quality professional training in the various elements of theatre – both onstage and backstage – in lieu of merely just providing a performance opportunity. It is also their goal to build character and confidence in young students. They provide a large number of scholarships and work-study opportunities, and are proud of the fact that they have never turned a student away due to financial need.

Information about ADULT Acting classes CLICK HERE

Phone: 970-300-4299 – Director of Education

Information about Theatre Programs for Kids at the Theatre Aspen School – CLICK HERE

EMAIL for info: education@theatreaspen.org or info@theatreaspen.org

LOCATIONS

Theatre Aspen’s Hurst Theatre

470 Rio Grande Place

Aspen, CO 81611

Administration Office (and location of Theatre Aspen Studio)

Red Brick Center for the Arts

110 E. Hallam Street, Suite 126

Aspen, CO 80611

Updated December 2019