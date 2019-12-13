Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



On-going / Chris Thatcher Acting Studio in Boulder

Posted on 13 Dec 2019


Chris Thatcher offers acting classes and workshops in Boulder, Colorado, and Los Angeles, California, for beginning, advanced, and professional actors. Acting training at the Studio prepares actors to work professionally in theatre, film and television. Chris’ approach is based on the Meisner Technique, the Michael Chekhov Technique, and other acting techniques. Training includes auditioning skills, cold reading, scene study, improvisation, on-camera work, script analysis, and more. Colorado classes are held at Theater O, in Boulder, Colorado. Chris specializes in troubleshooting and freeing actors from whatever blocks are holding them back from realizing their full artistic potential.





