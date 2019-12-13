Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



On-going / Parker Arts and Inspire Theater Company – Theatre Arts Training Program

13 Dec 2019


Parker Arts and Inspire Theater Company offer theatre and musical theatre training.

Classes are taught by the theater industry professionals at Inspire Theater Company.
They offer classes for students ages 5 – adult in Acting and Musical Theatre Voice and Dance.

They also offer weekend workshops on audition technique, stage combat and more!

Classes are open to all – beginners up to serious acting and musical theatre students. Designed as a progressive multi-class program, each class is divided into two 10-week semesters during the fall and winter/spring, prepping students for a Parker Arts summer production or to audition for Parker Arts and Inspire Theater Company productions.

For more information, class descriptions, and registration please CLICK HERE.

Updated December 2019


