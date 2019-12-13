Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



On-going / Professional Acting Classes and Coaching – Babcock Studios in Denver

Posted by dflomberg on 13 Dec 2019


Professional acting classes & coaching in Denver, Colorado with Hollywood teacher, filmmaker and actor Todd Babcock.

Over 20 years of extensive experience in Los Angeles, Babcock’s work has ranged from pilots, primetime series, daytime dramas, foreign films, horror, absurd comedies and hundreds of plays.

Babcock Studios guides students in their artistic journeys, preparing them for professional acting careers. Actors develop a creative and honest method of working that serves both the script and the needs of production. After a successful Hollywood career Todd Babcock has the hands-on knowledge of what it takes to be a working actor.

CLICK HERE TO READ ABOUT THE CLASSES

LOCATION
1221 Pecos Street
Denver, CO 80204
Phone: 310-696-9599
email: info@babcockstudios.com

www.Babcockstudios.com for more information.

Updated posting – April 2019
Updated December 2019


