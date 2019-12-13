The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company in Colorado Springs offers innovative and comprehensive professional theatre training programs for students ages 5 – adult.

Musical theatre, design, acting, choreography, play analysis, stage combat, and dancing are just a sampling of the rich curriculum offered by our award-winning professional staff of instructors.

We believe that the development of theatrical skills is a life-long journey. We want our students to become part of the FAC family as they pursue further training in the arts.

Updated December 2020