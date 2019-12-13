Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Classes for Youth and Adults / Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center – (2020 Classes)

Posted by Becky Toma on 13 Dec 2019 / 0 Comment


The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company in Colorado Springs offers innovative and comprehensive professional theatre training programs for students ages 5 – adult.
Musical theatre, design, acting, choreography, play analysis, stage combat, and dancing are just a sampling of the rich curriculum offered by our award-winning professional staff of instructors.

We believe that the development of theatrical skills is a life-long journey. We want our students to become part of the FAC family as they pursue further training in the arts.

LINK TO CLASSES – CLICK HERE

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center
at Colorado College
30 W. Dale Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Map and Directions

Updated December 2020


