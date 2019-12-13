Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



(Held Every First Tuesday of the Month) Audition for the Camera – (for youth and adults) / Rohrering Success

Posted by Becky Toma on 13 Dec 2019 / 0 Comment


Audition for the Camera Class for Youth and Adults

Paul Rohrer has trained and coached actors for the profession since 1986. A member of SAG-AFTRA and professional veteran of stage and screen since 1976.
Learn the necessary skills of auditioning for the camera – drop in for only 20 bucks every 1st Tuesday of the month.

WHEN
Every 1st Tuesday of the month starting December 4th, 2018 – December 2019 at 7pm

WHERE
1101 W. Mineral
Littleton, CO 80120
Located on the first floor of the RSI Building

FEE
$20 each sesssion

MORE INFORMATIONCLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?
303-688-5027

Rohrering Success website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado