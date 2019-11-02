

A Denver tradition for 43 years, this year’s L’Esprit de Noël Holiday Home Tour will take guests through the historic University Park neighborhood. A major fundraiser for Central City Opera, last year’s home tour raised $80,000 from over 2,200 visitors and sponsors. Tickets are on sale now for $28 at www.centralcityopera.org/ lesprit and at all King Soopers’ locations. Day-of tickets will be available at Fitzroy Place, current home to Accelerated Schools (2160 S. Cook Street), for $30.

On Friday, November 22nd and Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 from 10 am – 4 pm, five architecturally unique homes will be open to the public and beautifully decorated for the holidays by the area’s finest florists and table designers.

Organized by the volunteers of the Central City Opera Guild, L’Esprit proceeds support Central City Opera’s programs including its annual Summer Festival, the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation Artist Training Program, the preservation and maintenance of the historic Opera House and 27 additional historic properties in Central City, Colorado as well as its education and community enrichment programs.