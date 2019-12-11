

Colorado Shakespeare Festival (CSF) School of Theatre offers year-round after school classes for kids and teens.

Registration open now (December 2019) for Spring 2020 classes.

CLASSES

Improvised Shakespeare (ages 13-18): January 14th – March 17th, 2020 from 5pm – 6:30pm (10-week class)

CSF Season Mashup (ages 8-12): January 16th – March 19th, 2020 from 4pm – 5:30pm (10 week class)



WHERE ARE CLASSES

University of Colorado

IBS Building

1440 15th Street

Boulder, CO 80309

FEE

$200

Scholarships Available

TO REGISTER – CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?

303-735-1181

LOCATION

University of Colorado

Institute of Behavioral Science (IBS Building)

1440 15th Street

Boulder, CO 80309

Colorado Shakespeare Festival Education website

Posted 12-12-19