After School Classes 2020 for Youth / Colorado Shakespeare Festival School of Theatre in Boulder

Posted by Becky Toma on 11 Dec 2019 / 0 Comment


CSF School - promo photo - Sept. 2019
Colorado Shakespeare Festival (CSF) School of Theatre offers year-round after school classes for kids and teens.
Registration open now (December 2019) for Spring 2020 classes.

CLASSES
Improvised Shakespeare (ages 13-18): January 14th – March 17th, 2020 from 5pm – 6:30pm (10-week class)
CSF Season Mashup (ages 8-12): January 16th – March 19th, 2020 from 4pm – 5:30pm  (10 week class)

WHERE ARE CLASSES
University of Colorado
IBS Building
1440 15th Street
Boulder, CO 80309

FEE
$200
Scholarships Available

TO REGISTERCLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?
303-735-1181

LOCATION
University of Colorado
Institute of Behavioral Science (IBS Building)
1440 15th Street
Boulder, CO 80309

Colorado Shakespeare Festival Education website

Posted 12-12-19


