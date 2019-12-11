The Bard’s Book Club will meet once a month, January – May 2020, to discuss each of the five plays in the Colorado Shakespeare Festival (CSF) 2020 season. Conversations will be guided by CSF staff. Experience the joy of discovering and discussing the characters, language, plot complications, and modern interpretations of Shakespeare (and non-Shakespeare) plays with fellow CSF fans. Seating is limited.

CLASS

The Bard’s Book Club (for ages 18+)

January 22nd – May 13th, 2020

Class meets monthly on Wednesday evenings from 6pm – 8pm

January 22: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

February 19: “All’s Well That Ends Well”

March 18: “The Odyssey”

April 22: “Coriolanus”

May 13: “Pericles”

WHERE ARE CLASSES

University of Colorado

IBS Building

1440 15th Street

Boulder, CO 80309

FEE

$125 (package) or $30 per class meeting

TO REGISTER – CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?

303-735-1181

LOCATION

University of Colorado

Institute of Behavioral Science (IBS Building)

1440 15th Street

Boulder, CO 80309

Colorado Shakespeare Festival Education website

Posted 12-12-19