The Bard’s Book Club (for ages 18+) / Colorado Shakespeare Festival School of Theatre in Boulder – beginning January 2020

Posted by Becky Toma on 11 Dec 2019 / 0 Comment


The Bard’s Book Club will meet once a month, January – May 2020, to discuss each of the five plays in the Colorado Shakespeare Festival (CSF) 2020 season. Conversations will be guided by CSF staff. Experience the joy of discovering and discussing the characters, language, plot complications, and modern interpretations of Shakespeare (and non-Shakespeare) plays with fellow CSF fans. Seating is limited.

CLASS
The Bard’s Book Club (for ages 18+)
January 22nd – May 13th, 2020
Class meets monthly on Wednesday evenings from 6pm – 8pm
January 22: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
February 19: “All’s Well That Ends Well”
March 18: “The Odyssey”
April 22: “Coriolanus”
May 13: “Pericles”

WHERE ARE CLASSES
University of Colorado
IBS Building
1440 15th Street
Boulder, CO 80309

FEE
$125 (package) or $30 per class meeting

TO REGISTERCLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?
303-735-1181

Colorado Shakespeare Festival Education website

Posted 12-12-19


