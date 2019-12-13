

Do you want to act, but aren’t sure where to start? This six-week class is designed specifically for the beginning actor and will teach you the fundamentals of the craft. The class highlights quick and powerful ways to make your performance natural and spontaneous. Discover the building blocks of acting through improvisation, theatre exercises and character work. Outside prep time may be required.

Intro to Acting

Mondays. January 13th – February 24th, 2020 from noon – 2pm

(no class on January 20th)

6 sessions / 2 hour class time

Instructor: Timothy McCracken



FEE

$240

LOCATION

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts

in the Robert & Judi Newman Center for Theatre Education

1101 13th Street – 3rd Floor

Denver, CO 80204

TO REGISTER FOR CLASS – CLICK HERE

ACTING CLASSES BROCHURE – CLICK HERE

Posted December 2019