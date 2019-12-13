Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Intro to Acting / The Denver Center for the Performing Arts – Theatre Education – (January 13th – February 24th, 2020)

Posted by Becky Toma on 13 Dec 2019 / 0 Comment


Intro to Acting - DCPA - promo image - January 2020
Do you want to act, but aren’t sure where to start? This six-week class is designed specifically for the beginning actor and will teach you the fundamentals of the craft. The class highlights quick and powerful ways to make your performance natural and spontaneous. Discover the building blocks of acting through improvisation, theatre exercises and character work. Outside prep time may be required.

Intro to Acting
Mondays. January 13th – February 24th, 2020 from noon – 2pm
(no class on January 20th)
6 sessions / 2 hour class time
Instructor: Timothy McCracken

FEE
$240

LOCATION
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts
in the Robert & Judi Newman Center for Theatre Education
1101 13th Street – 3rd Floor
Denver, CO 80204

TO REGISTER FOR CLASSCLICK HERE

ACTING CLASSES BROCHURECLICK HERE

Posted December 2019


